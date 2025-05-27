Search Search
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Sonu Sood on riding bike without helmet in Spiti: It was for a shoot

ByYashika Mathur
May 27, 2025 06:13 PM IST

Sonu Sood's 2023 video of riding a bike without any safety gear in Spiti Valley has resurfaced and is going viral now.

Sonu Sood found himself in the midst of trolling after a 2023 video of him, where he is seen shirtless, leading a group of bikers through the Spiti Valley in Himachal Pradesh, went viral. In the video, the actor, known for promoting road safety, is seen riding a motorbike without a helmet or safety gear.

Sonu Sood's 2023 video has recently gone viral
Sonu Sood's 2023 video has recently gone viral

When contacted, the 51-year-old explains, “I always promote road safety and the importance of wearing protective gear. As for the video in question, it was a shot from a project I was shooting for.”

Also Read: Sonu Sood gives update on wife Sonali Sood's health after accident: She is doing fine by God's grace

After the video went viral, many X users tagged the state police, insisting they acted against the actor. A user wrote: “So will @himachalpolice take any action on @SonuSood for riding naked without a helmet in Spiti? No protective gear, no clothes – for god knows what he is trying to promote. Are celebrities above the law? (sic).”

The Lahaul-Spiti police issued a statement confirming they were looking into the matter. They wrote on X: “A video is going viral on social media in which a Bollywood actor is seen violating traffic rules in the Lahaul-Spiti district. According to preliminary information, the video appears to be from the year 2023.”

Mention this to the actor, and he says, “It’s a miscommunication and we will convey [the details to the police authorities].”

Later, Sonu also took to X and addressed the issue. He wrote on his official account, “Safety First. (Helmet emoji). We always abide by the laws, an old clip without the helmet was a part of our script. So kindly ignore. RIDE SAFE. RIDE SMART. ALWAYS WEAR A HELMET.”

Follow Us On