Sonu Sood gives update on wife Sonali Sood's health after accident: She is doing fine by God's grace

ByRishabh Suri
Mar 26, 2025 12:08 PM IST

Actor Sonu Sood says wife Sonali Sood and family are recovering well after the road traffic accident which took place recently.

March 24 was a tense day for actor Sonu Sood and wife Sonali, as her car met with an accident on the Mumbai-Nagpur highway. She was travelling with her sister and nephew when this happened, and the pictures of the bungled up car from the accident site went viral on social media.

Sonu Sood
Sonu Sood

Also read: Sonu Sood's wife Sonali sustained multiple bruises in road accident but her condition is stable, says hospital

We reached out to Sonu for an update on the situation, and his reply is surely going to calm fans down. “She is doing fine. By God’s grace, she is doing good now,” he tells HT City.

The actor has been by her side ever since, and the doctors have placed them under close observation. The hospital issued a statement, “Mrs Sonali Sood, her sister and nephew were brought to the Emergency Department of Max Hospital, Nagpur at approximately 10:30 PM last night [on Monday]. They had allegedly been in a road traffic accident. All three patients were conscious upon arrival and had stable vital signs. They had sustained multiple abrasions and bruises and were thoroughly evaluated for any internal injuries, none of which were found. Her nephew was discharged after first aid. Mrs Sonali Sood and her sister remain under observation and are recovering well. Their condition is stable.”

