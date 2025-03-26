Sonu Sood's wife Sonali sustained multiple bruises in road accident but her condition is stable, says hospital

The hospital in Nagpur, where actor Sonu Sood's wife, Sonali Sood, is being treated following her road accident, has issued a medical bulletin. On Monday night, Sonali, her sister Sunita and her nephew Siddharth sustained multiple bruises. As reported by news agency ANI, citing the hospital, their condition is stable, and they "are recovering well." (Also Read | Sonu Sood's wife Sonali Sood injured in major accident on Mumbai-Nagpur highway) Sonu Sood and Sonali Sood have been married since 1996.

Hospital treating Sonu Sood's wife issues statement

The statement read, "Mrs Sonali Sood, her sister and nephew were brought to the Emergency Department of Max Hospital, Nagpur, at approximately 10.30 pm last night. They had allegedly been in a road traffic accident. All three patients were conscious upon arrival and had stable vital signs."

Sonali Sood is ‘recovering well’

"They had sustained multiple abrasions and bruises and were thoroughly evaluated for any internal injuries, none of which were found. Her nephew was discharged after first aid. Mrs Sonali Sood and her sister remain under observation and are recovering well. Their condition is stable," the hospital's statement added.

What Sonu had said about his wife

Earlier, speaking with ANI, Sonu gave an update about her wife's health status and said she is doing fine now. "She's doing fine now. Had a miraculous escape. Om Sai Ram," he shared. An insider told HT City that Sonu rushed to be with his wife and has been in Nagpur since Monday night.

How did Sonali's accident tale place

The accident occurred around 10 pm on Monday when they were travelling to Byramji Town from the Nagpur airport. The car in which Sonali was travelling with her sister and nephew rammed into a truck from behind on the Wardha Road Viaduct bridge near Sonegaon. The accident took place when their car was tailing another car that overtook a slow-moving truck. Siddharth, who was at the wheel, rear-ended the truck.

Fortunately, the airbags were deployed, preventing serious injuries. Sonali had arrived in Nagpur from Kolkata and was picked up by her relatives Sunita and Siddharth. The Sonegaon Police have made a police station diary entry based on Medico-Legal Case (MLC) information but have not registered a case due to the absence of a complainant.

Sonu and Sonali have been married since 1996. The couple share two sons, Ayaan and Ishant.