Netizens review: Squid Game Season 2 leaves fans furious with sub-par ending; call it a 'complete waste of time’

The long-awaited Squid Game Season 2 landed on Netflix this week, only to leave fans seething with disappointment. What was expected to be another gripping installment of the South Korean dystopian thriller instead sparked outrage, with many branding the season a colossal waste of time. Furious viewers flooded social media, venting their frustration on X over what they deemed an underwhelming and infuriating finale. Player 333, Myung-gi played by Yim Si-wan in Squid Game Season 2

A netizen wrote, “I cannot freaking believe that season 2 ended on a goddamn cliffhanger!!!!!! I binge-watched the whole season only for it to make me wait for the next one… Should’ve just made this season a couple more episodes longer and finished the series off.” Others echoed the sentiment, describing season 2 as “half a season” and advising fellow fans to wait until season 3. “Just hold yourself till s3 is out. I don’t really feel the excitement like I felt from s1. First two eps are good, but I skipped a lot of scenes. It feels like they stretched this season unnecessarily,” one viewer posted. Another quipped, “Don’t bother until Season 3 comes out. Complete waste of time. The final episode does NOT feel like the finale of an entire season.”

Critics also pointed out pacing issues, with complaints about filler scenes and a lack of the emotional grip that made the first season so compelling. “It feels like they wanted more games because of the popularity of those video game recreations. What you probably expected from s2 will actually be like the last 30 minutes of the season,” noted another disappointed fan. “I feel like it's just a teaser for season 3... until the last season is released, season 2 will remain an absolute trash,” was one more opinion.

Brief of Season 2

Squid Game Season 2 follows Player 456, Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) and Detective Hwang Jun-ho (Wi Ha-jun) along with Lee Byung-hun who reprises his role as the mysterious Front Man, bringing an unsettling intensity that remains a hallmark of the series. Gong Yoo also makes a comeback as The Salesman alongside a few new faces including North Korean refugee No-eul (Park Gyu-young), henchmen Woo-seok and Mr. Kim (Jun Suk-ho and Oh Dal-su) as well as former crypto influencer Player 333 - Myung-gi (Yim Si-wan). The season also aims to delve further into the Front Man's troubled past and his fraught connection with Jun-ho but has fallen short on this front according to the disappointed watchers.

Despite the backlash, the cliffhanger has undeniably set the stage for a highly anticipated third instalment. While Squid Game is no stranger to leaving its audience wanting more, this time, it was maybe a little too much.