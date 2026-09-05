Stella Parton Asks for More ‘Compassion and Wisdom’ Following Sister Dolly Parton’s Death

American singer-songwriter Dolly Parton died at the age of 80 on August 25. Her nephew, Bryan Seaver, shared in an Instagram video that same day. Shortly after, representatives for the late country icon confirmed Dolly died following a “brief battle with cancer,” reported People. Stella Parton and Dolly Parton

Dolly’s sister and singer Stella Parton has now spoken about how she is coping with the loss of her sister. Stella took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post.

In her post, Stella also mentioned the “tremendous amount of AI and endless garbage being posted every day”. She wrote, “As time passes, those who are in the business of exploiting the loss and tragedies of others on a daily basis will move on to the next stampede of endless misinformation.” Stella went on to mention that her sister, Dolly, was a “positive influence” whose music positively impacted people.

She, in her post, asked others to “show more compassion and wisdom as we move forward in life.” Her post read, “Use my sister’s life as an example for tolerance and respect toward others. It’s not about the most clever comments, fake AI garbage, or snarky tweets. At the end of the day or the end of your life, how will you feel about yourself? It’s not about what other individuals you will never meet think of you.”