Stranger Things drops first Season 5 clip and fans can’t stop laughing at Millie Bobby Brown's ‘mom run’

The final chapter of Stranger Things is almost here. Season 5 will roll out later this month and fans have been treated to a steady release of teasers to build the anticipation. The newest is a 40-second clip that brings Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) back into action, training alongside Jim Hopper (David Harbour) and Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) for what appears to be her ultimate showdown with Vecna.

Netizens react, and it's unexpected The internet immediately exploded with reactions to the new clip and most of them brutally honest. Fans are laughing, as one wrote, “Sorry, but that run is fucking hilarious, it's like watching a middle age mom running to pick up kids at school.” Another added, “Omg, im so excited. It looks terrible and I need a laugh.” A third joked, “Am I watching the beginning of the Rise of Skywalker?” Someone else chimed in, “All this just to get cooked by 01.” Another wrote, “12 minutes??? What was she doing the rest of the course.” One viewer cracked up saying, “No way they got Eleven doing Superman drills.” More reactions included, “ain’t no way they hyping the final season with this backyard gymnastics scene,” and, finally, “Middle age mom trying to get back in shape first day at gym after catching husband cheating with secretary.”

Earlier this month, Netflix also released a five-minute preview from Episode 1. The footage revisits the first season through a flashback of Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) trapped in the Upside Down while being hunted by Vecna — a reminder of just how far the series has come.

About the show Nearly a decade after the series first debuted, Netflix is gearing up to close out one of its biggest global hits. Set in Hawkins, Indiana, the sci-fi saga blended 80s nostalgia with supernatural terror, beginning with the disappearance of a young boy and the discovery of a girl with telekinetic powers who becomes the key to the town’s dark secrets.

Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour also made headlines after reuniting at the Stranger Things Season 5 Premiere Live Event hosted by TUDUM. Their appearance came weeks after rumours of a feud, following allegations that Brown had filed a harassment complaint against Harbour. The duo shut down the speculation instantly, proving the on-screen father–daughter bond remains intact off-screen as well.