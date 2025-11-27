Stranger Things S5 First Reviews: Is it really worth the watch? Here’s what netizens are saying

Season 5 sees the beloved cast back together for one last showdown: Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Finn Wolfhard as Mike, Noah Schnapp as Will, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin, and Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas. Sadie Sink returns as Max, and David Harbour is back as Chief Hopper, with Winona Ryder continuing to ground the story as Joyce Byers.

After a nearly three-year wait, Stranger Things has returned with its fifth and final season on Netflix — and the internet can’t stop talking about it. The Duffer Brothers’ blockbuster sci-fi horror series, which began in 2016, is finally heading toward its conclusion. But while anticipation had been sky-high, early reactions to Stranger Things S5 show a fandom deeply split over whether the long-awaited finale lives up to the hype.

One fan gushed, “will has powers, 008 is back, vecna took all the kids, MAX IS ALIVE, will becoming friends with robin, military ass kicked, and the wheeler family parents is on the brink of death. stranger things 5 volume one is batshit crazy.” Another said, “The acting, the music, the cinematography, how the scene is delivered, EVERYTHING IS PERFECT EVERYTHING IS ABSOLUTELY AND TRUELY AMAZINGLY PERFECT.”

Teasers had promised a darker, more emotional tone and some powerful farewells. And according to early reviews, the new season delivers on both — though not everyone agrees on how well.

A third review echoed the enthusiasm, writing, “#StrangerThings5 (Vol. 1) nails the final-season tone — it’s more mature, more intense, but still keeps that classic ST humor alive. The character work this time is insane, and every episode ends on a straight-up HIGH NOTE. And WILL BYERS… easily the standout of this volume. His character development is unreal and Noah plays it with so much conviction, it’s honestly the best part of the season. The cliffhanger is WILD, Episode 4’s last 15-20 mins are insane, the action choreography was too good but now we suffer till Christmas.”