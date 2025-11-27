Stranger Things S5 First Reviews: Is it really worth the watch? Here’s what netizens are saying

After a nearly three-year wait, Stranger Things has returned with its fifth and final season on Netflix — and the internet can’t stop talking about it. The Duffer Brothers’ blockbuster sci-fi horror series, which began in 2016, is finally heading toward its conclusion. But while anticipation had been sky-high, early reactions to Stranger Things S5 show a fandom deeply split over whether the long-awaited finale lives up to the hype.
The beginning of the end
Season 5 sees the beloved cast back together for one last showdown: Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Finn Wolfhard as Mike, Noah Schnapp as Will, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin, and Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas. Sadie Sink returns as Max, and David Harbour is back as Chief Hopper, with Winona Ryder continuing to ground the story as Joyce Byers.
Teasers had promised a darker, more emotional tone and some powerful farewells. And according to early reviews, the new season delivers on both — though not everyone agrees on how well.
Netizens have mixed feelings
One fan gushed, “will has powers, 008 is back, vecna took all the kids, MAX IS ALIVE, will becoming friends with robin, military ass kicked, and the wheeler family parents is on the brink of death. stranger things 5 volume one is batshit crazy.” Another said, “The acting, the music, the cinematography, how the scene is delivered, EVERYTHING IS PERFECT EVERYTHING IS ABSOLUTELY AND TRUELY AMAZINGLY PERFECT.”
A third review echoed the enthusiasm, writing, “#StrangerThings5 (Vol. 1) nails the final-season tone — it’s more mature, more intense, but still keeps that classic ST humor alive. The character work this time is insane, and every episode ends on a straight-up HIGH NOTE. And WILL BYERS… easily the standout of this volume. His character development is unreal and Noah plays it with so much conviction, it’s honestly the best part of the season. The cliffhanger is WILD, Episode 4’s last 15-20 mins are insane, the action choreography was too good but now we suffer till Christmas.”
But not everyone’s impressed
For every glowing review, there’s another calling the season overhyped. One viewer wrote, “#StrangerThings5 is… odd. The show really struggles with its large cast, and most get only a few truly meaningful things to do. The plot feels like it barely advances, and there’s a weird lack of momentum. Maya Hawke kinda acting circles around the rest.” Another fan complained, “Sorry kids, but #StrangerThings5 is off to a rough beginning of the end. The final season of the hit Netflix series has the longest episodes, but also the most painfully clunky dialogue. It only makes one nostalgic for its beginning nearly a decade ago.”
A few even took issue with the technical aspects. “First ep of stranger things s5 down…. Genuinely some of the worst most strangest acting i’ve ever seen like it feels like an SNL skit everytime one of the 4 main boys talks,” one person said. Another added, “full offense but stranger things season 5 took how long to make and the camera work and cgi are genuinely terrible oh my god.”
Verdict: The internet can’t agree
With its massive fanbase and high expectations, Stranger Things S5 was never going to please everyone. For some, it’s a satisfying, emotional payoff; for others, it’s an uneven, bloated finale. Have you watched it yet?