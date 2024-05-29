Sumbul Touqeer feels those who troll Abdu Rozik are jealous of him

Actor Sumbul Touqeer is disappointed about what her Bigg Boss 16 friend, Tajikistani singer Abdu Rozik had to go through after he announced his engagement. When an army of trolls targeted Abdu for getting engaged, he took to social media to clap back at them. Sumbul, extending her support to him, says that people are jealous of his success. Sumbul Touqeer comes to friend Abdu Rozik's support.

Abdu got engagement to Amira in April but announced it in May via social media. However, soon after nasty comments started dropping, leaving the singer and his fiancée upset. He had to later put out a social media post expressing his disappointment in netizens. Sumbul, who shared the Bigg Boss 16 house with him, roots for him and calls the ordeal ‘sad’.

“Abdu is a great guy. I have known him for a while now. He is one of the most hardworking artists that I know. It’s sad that trolls are targeting him. Ofcourse he deserves love and happiness. Why wouldn’t he? Those who are trolling Abdu are jealous of his success and all that he is achieving. I know that he will shine brighter,” says Sumbul, whose father had to file a cyber complain in April, against those who tried to defame him and his family.

The 21-year-old actor doesn’t take social media seriously and likes to draw the boundaries. Calling it a “great blessing”, she asserts that it is helpful as long as one knows to stay detached from it.

“I enjoy the reach it gives me as an actor and prefer to focus on only the positives of the booming technology. It is a bane and a boon, depending on how you decide to use it. Social media helps me reach more people, interact with my fans, get a more real time feedback of my work but that is it,” says the actor, who was also part of Ayushmann Khurrana’s film Article 15.

In times when an actor’s following on social media sometimes determines their capability, the Sumbul doesn’t let the numbers determine her mood.

“While the love of our fans is very real and heartwarming, I don’t use the social media followers’ number as a yardstick. I don’t think it’s healthy for me or for anyone. I know that a strong social media following represents popularity and I do sometimes get flattered by it, but I keep telling myself my it cannot let me take my craft of acting lightly. So, I don’t get swayed by it. I don’t think actors should get influenced by such things,” she says and add, “I feel the day I start getting affected by social media numbers, it will be the end of me.”

Sumbul is accustomed to the attention that comes with being in front of the camera. She started her acting journey as a child actor, Jodha Akbar, Gangaa and Balveer only to eventually take up leading roles. The actor’s heart is filled with gratitude.

“I think God has been really kind. There is still so much to learn, so much to do. I don’t know how many artists get a chance to do what I got to do at such a young age and therefore there is nothing but gratitude in my heart. But I know that there are miles to go before I sleep! So many stories to hear and so many characters to play. I can’t wait to explore my career all the more,” she says.