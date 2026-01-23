Sunny Deol shares warm moment with mum Prakash Kaur in rare video, unveils BTS from Border 2; watch
In a rare video, Sunny Deol is seen holding his mother’s hand as he shares behind-the-scenes glimpses from his new war drama, Border 2
The Deol brothers’ relationship with their mother, Prakash Kaur, has always been marked by warmth and affection. Months after the passing of their father, the late veteran actor Dharmendra, in 2025, a rare public appearance by Prakash Kaur with her sons has touched fans online.
A video of Sunny Deol holding his mother’s hand during a recent outing has gone viral, melting hearts across social media. In the clip Sunny can be seen gently guiding Prakash Kaur towards the car, making sure she walks comfortably. The emotional moment has left fans moved, with the comments section filled with heart emojis and messages praising the actor’s affection for his mother.
The outing coincides with the release of Sunny’s much-awaited war drama, Border 2, which hit theatres today.
Sunny Deol shares BTS moments from the film
Amid the film’s release buzz, the actor treated fans to a special behind-the-scenes video from the sets of Border 2. The clip, shared on Friday morning, captures candid moments from the shoot — from intense action scenes to light-hearted banter with the crew.
The video opens with Sunny in full military gear, filming a scene. It then cuts to a fun break where the actor and the crew enjoy plates of chole bhature. The mood quickly turns humorous as the team jokingly checks their blood pressure levels after the meal. The montage also includes stills from the film, showcasing Sunny in action as part of the Indian Army.
Sharing the video, the actor wrote, “#Border2 today!!! No worries, no stress. Kick back, relax and let’s all enjoy #Border2 together.”
About Border 2
Set against the backdrop of the India–Pakistan war of 1971, Border 2 is a large-scale war drama depicting the combined efforts of the Indian Armed Forces — the Army, Air Force, and Navy. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film marks Sunny Deol’s return to the big screen and features an ensemble cast including Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, with Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana in key roles.
