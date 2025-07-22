Superman Returns actor Brandon Routh reacts after watching James Gunn's reboot: ‘I cried no less than three times’

American actor Brandon Routh, who famously played the Man of Steel in Superman Returns (2006), has shared his emotional reaction to James Gunn’s new Superman film starring David Corenswet in the titular role. While promoting his new sci-fi horror comedy Ick, Brandon reflected on watching the latest chapter in the superhero legacy. Superman Returns actor Brandon Routh thinks David Corenswet's portrayal of Man of Steel is fantastic

“It was a lot of fun. I really enjoyed it. I think David [Corenswet] is fantastic. I cried no less than three times,” he said during an interview with Variety.

Though his own film had a lukewarm box office run and a mixed critical response, Routh has remained connected to the DC Universe through various roles over the years. Watching David step into the red cape seems to have stirred deep feelings for the actor.

“I see this in a different way. I come at it from a different perspective. I really got into it as I’m watching him navigate those tricky Superman moments in the first conversation with Lois and Clark in the apartment. And then all of the family stuff for me really hit. It’s a big movie. There’s a lot in there. I have to go see it again," he said.

The new Superman, marks the first live-action film in the revamped DC Universe under James Gunn and Peter Safaran's leadership. The movie has been widely praised and is performing well at the box office, raking in $235 million domestically and $406.8 million worldwide by July 20.

Brandon also expressed hope and optimism for the future of DC’s storytelling on screen. “I really am excited for the potential for the DC Universe. A successful launch with this is just good for everybody who wants more of what DC has to offer. There are a lot of great properties that can be explored,” he said.

From one Superman to another, Brandon’s heartfelt response underscores how deeply the character—and this new interpretation—continues to resonate.