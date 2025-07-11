This is how Superman David Corenswet also managed to be a 'super dad' whilst filming for James Gunn flick

Just because you're playing a superhero on screen, for sure doesn't exempt you from everyday dad duties! David Corenswet as Superman in James Gunn's film(Photo: X)

And James Gunn's Superman, David Corenswet, is completely cognizant of that. During a chat with Entertainment Tonight, as their film releases in theatres worldwide, David, 32, tackled the little-to-rusty profession versus parenting question which more often than not, female actors who are also newly turned mothers get prodded with.

Now while David, who shares 1-year-old daughter with wife Julia Warner, was already armed with a nice, clean response, co-star and friend Nicholas Hoult, who plays Lex Luthor in the film, swooped in with a delightful little anecdote about the 'super dad'.

Nicholas, 35, without missing a beat narrated, "One of the most beautiful memories I have on set is seeing...you know when they have the big backdrops. The backdrops were kind of almost lowered to the floor but there was a gap of about 3 or 4 foot. You couldn't see the top half of David but you could just see the push chair, getting pushed by Superman in his boots and in his cape sort of in between setups and takes and I thought that's a man who's perfectly juggling being a superhero but also being a super dad".

Keeping the momentum going, David took the baton and thanked his wife right away for making any and all of it possible (which is honestly, the only correct response to a question of this sort). He said, "My, my answer was just that my wife gets all the credit. I wasn't balancing it, I had to go work 12 hours a day and so she was carrying the brunt of the responsibilities...but when I got home I wanted to be helpful and involved and uh, it's good Superman energy to be, you know, to spend all day flying through the sky and fighting bad guys and then come home and get thrown up and change diapers. It's a good balance".

Superman, also starring Rachel Brosnahan, Isabela Merced and Milly Alcock, is currently running in theatres.