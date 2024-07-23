Supernatural TV shows: Are audiences still spellbound? Monalisa, Shalin Bhanot, and other actors respond

In an era where the lines between reality and fantasy blur, supernatural TV shows continue to cast their spell on audiences worldwide. However, many supernatural serials have been getting trolled on social media for their VFX quality and lack of logic. With Nia Sharma’s latest Suhagan Chudail, the actor says that there’s a huge audience out there to watch such shows. We talk to different actors from supernatural TV shows to know their perspectives and examine whether audiences still crave the enchantment and escapism these shows offer. Monalisa and Shalin Bhanot

1. Nia Sharma

The actor, 33, whose supernatural show Suhagan Chudail recently went on air, talks about the genre and says, “I am not going to debate on the regressive and progressive content on TV. I have done a considerable amount of work on television. I know that the makers have gone out of the way and experimented to make progressive content, which kind of did not work for TV and people didn’t accept it. TV has always been about TRPs and supernatural shows is an audience favourite and that is what they want to watch. They are keen on watching it thats why we have a show like Naagin going on for seven seasons. Rahi baat trolling ki, I don’t think aaj kal koi aisa content bana hai jo troll na hua ho.”

2. Arjun Bijlani

Actor Arjun Bijlani has also starred in the supernatural drama Naagin. The actor, 41, only focuses on his performance and considers trolling as a part and parcel. “As an actor it’s our job to act. Audience reactions can vary and trolling is a part of an actor’s life. I don’t react or overreact on trolls unless it’s necessary to give my opinion. Supernatural shows always had an audience and will have an audience. It still gets TRP. When some shows get good TRP’s, the makers will continue to broadcast. I am always open to supernatural shows provided it’s a title role,” he remarks.

Also Read: Supernatural shows are now a trend: Karan Kundra

3. Adaa Khan

For Adaa Khan, who was a vital part of Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara and Naagin, audiences still have an inclination towards supernatural TV shows. “Trolling on social media about the show’s VFX and logic doesn’t bother me at all. It’s a TV show which is popular among the audiences. Audiences love it which is why there have been so many supernatural shows. Fantasy TV shows still work, that’s why producers are making it and broadcasters are telecasting it. Besides supernatural shows, I am open to any role which challenges me as an actor. I would like to do a historical show.”

4. Monalisa

Actor Monalisa defends the VFX in her TV show Nazar, and says, “In Nazar, the VFX was amazing and fans connected with us. I used to get so many messages from fans and received so much love for even portraying the negative role of a Daayan. This happened only because the audience connected with us. People were watching it even late at night, in an 11pm slot. I think after our show, even a lot of movies have adapted the daayan’s braid and disarrayed feet concept. Hum raakshas aur daayan ki kahani bachpan se sunte aaye hain, toh hum vohi as actors portray karahe hain,” adding, “I see the memes sometimes but that’s all fun. But, that’s what supernatural powers are, and that is the reason why it’s fiction. People are watching and loving it. Even children watch such fantasy shows.”

5. Mohit Malhotra

Actor Mohit Malhotra, who was also seen in the popular supernatural drama Naagin 5, disagrees that the VFX are illogical in such TV shows. He says, “If it was illogical, people would not be watching it and the channel would not be paying the producers to make it. If it wasn’t being loved and accepted around the country, then the producer wouldn’t be making the show. There’s an audience that likes that kind of content. While, I think trolling is an overreaction. People overreact in social media comments to get attention. I’ve never been bothered by such trolls. If there’s good TRP, then it’s working for the makers and actors na. Maybe some people have outgrown such fantasy content, but there are still a majority of people who like it and watch it.”

Also Read: Shalin Bhanot is not bothered with personal life coming back in limelight: I have nothing to hide

6. Shalin Bhanot

Actor Shalin Bhanot has also played vital roles in two supernatural shows - Bekaboo and Naagin. “For the fact that both these shows are doing so well, I don’t think the audience has outgrown fantasy dramas or supernatural TV shows. I personally think that if you make it well, every genre works. If the content is interesting and the audience likes it, it doesn’t matter if it’s a fantasy drama or social drama. In fact, I don’t think there is any trolling about my show, it is doing really well. The VFX in Bekaboo is beautifully done and it is one of the finest on Indian television. I don’t agree that there’s any specific trolling happening around supernatural TV shows,” the 40-year-old remarks.