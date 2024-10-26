Surbhi Jyoti to wed Sumit Suri at Aahana, Jim Corbett on October 27

Television sensation Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri are set to tie the knot on October 27th. Sources reveal the couple has chosen the Aahana luxury resort in Jim Corbett, Uttarakhand, for their wedding. Aahana luxury resort in Jim Corbett, Uttarakhand,

This property, hidden in nature's lap, seems perfect for the couple who have kept their relationship under wraps. Insiders suggest the intimate venue was carefully selected to maintain their closely guarded privacy.

The wedding will feature several unique and eco-friendly rituals that reflect their commitment to sustainability and nature. The celebrations will pay homage to the various elements of nature, symbolising earth, water, fire, air, and space. The couple will begin the festivities with an ‘Ode to the 5 Elements of Nature’; pluck the Sindoor from a Sindoor tree at the property and organise other unique events. The functions will make the wedding a balance of tradition with environmental mindfulness.