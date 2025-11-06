Sushant Divgikar: Our breakups and affairs become the object of jokes for the trolls. It doesn't affect me

Sushant Divgikr, also known as Rani Ko-HE-Nur, shared the news of the breakup with the Australian partner last month and says she is now on a road to self-discovery. Sushant Divgikr,aka Rani Ko-HE-Nur

“My breakup opened a new page in my life. Time is the best healer; you heal, you move on, and you learn to love all over again. Breakups are not easy, but I am glad that I have my family with me, especially my parents and my niece, who are my world and also my work keeps me going,” says Sushant.

The performer and reality TV personality, last seen in the OTT series 36 Days, continues, “I love the idea of being in love. But, not as of now! It makes life beautiful, so never say never.”

Stating that she still continues to be friends with his ex-partner, Sushant adds, "We started as friends, became lovers, and now we have parted ways, so we will be friends for life, I feel. Even if he comes from Australia now, I'll go and pick him up from the airport and meet him...because that’s the way I have been, that’s my personality; friends are always important to me."

Sushant feels breakups always become the talk of the town, and he calls out the trolls for mocking his personal life after his split. “I live a very transparent life. And unlike many, I don't like hiding my personal life. When we were together, I shared it, and now we have parted, I will share that too. What irks me is how conveniently people judge the third gender's love life while they are hyper-defensive about their own. Posting anything personal on social media is my choice... Earlier I used to feel bad, but now I have stopped reacting because I am happy, my family is happy, so nothing else should matter,” says the reality TV artist, who is busy with a show like Reality Rani of the Jungle.