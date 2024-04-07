Tahira Kashyap Khurrana on her weight loss transformation: When internal health improves, it reflects externally

Writer Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, recently shared her Physical tranformation reel on her Instagram handle and she is nothing but happy. "It feels really nice. I am fitting into old clothes that I had bought 5-6 years back. I am being able to do 10,000 steps a day easily. I was not complexed about my large size. I celebrate evry size of mine, but the internal self which is healthy now, feels the happiest," she says, adding, "The transformation has been very gradual and my family is very proud and happy about my achievement. The journey was a slow one, but meaningful. So, they were my support system in gravitating towards healthier options. We are becoming fitter as a family." Tahira Kashyap Khurrana weight loss

Elaborating the reason behind her weight gain back in 2020, the 41-year-old reveals, "When lockdown happened, all of us were in our home and many people took it very easy, I was one of them. Lack of exercise bhi tha, bad eating habits, and paranoia bhi tha ki ghar se koi nikal nahi raha hai, so I had gained weight. And not just weight, my Vitamin D, haemoglobin, cholesterol, and all these levels were getting affected. So for me, it wasn't all about physical transformation or tu pull in my stomach, that became a by product, but the journey started with working on my levels," she shares.

"Mujhe gym jaaane se badi ghinn aati thi, I had become very complacent. But then I sort of promised my Insta family that I am just going to show up. I amy not work out, but just wearing your gym shoes and going would be a lot. I had many days when I just went to the gym and didn't want to workout, so I did two exercises and came back. Committing on Instagram was major, I actually ended up exercising for at least half an hour instead of not working out at all. This was one honest relationship I had with social media," adds Khurrana, highlighting the committments to her social media fam that helped her in the journey.

It was a slow and steady process was Kashyap as she was not in a hurry and wanted to recover her body internally. "It took my 4 years but it was just small progress I was making. I did not cut down my basics, I was eating home made food and figuring my workout around my age. There were some comments that said I haven't lost a lot of weight. Yes, it is just 6-7 kilos, but I feel much healthier," she continues, "All my levels have improved because of the regular workout and healthy eating. A by product of that is that my stomach has gone in and I am looking fitter. It is more inch loss because I started the weight training and sprinting. You should challenge yourself but in a limit, and your body can only decide your limit. When internal health improves, it reflects externally naturally."

"I gave up on processed foods mostly. I do indulge in an ice cream with my kids sometimes, but its mindful eating now. All the diet namkeens and soya chips, I used to have them daily with my chai everyday, they had so many trans fats, it was so bad for me. They claim to be healthy and diet, but one should surely avoid them. My best decision was to omit these and include healthier food items with high protein value," ends the writer, advising everyone to avoid processed snacking.