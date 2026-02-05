Talwiinder addresses viral video with Disha Patani, reveals if they are dating: ‘We are still figuring out…’

Last month, Punjabi singer Talwiinder and Bollywood actor Disha Patani made headlines when a video of them chilling together at Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon’s wedding went viral. Apart from giving rise to dating rumours, the clip revealed Talwiinder’s face, which he kept covered with paint until now. The rumoured couple made things official at Lollapalooza later, as they walked out hand-in-hand from the event. Well, in a recent interview, Talwiinder has now opened up about Disha, their equation and has revealed if dating rumours are in fact true.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, on being asked about his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani, Talwiinder shared, “I mean, we just got to know each other right before the wedding. And then all of this attention kind of, it caught us off-guard, both of us. And then for us, like we don't wanna give into the pressure or the rumours. That is what it is. We're still discovering ourselves, we are still figuring out ourselves. And I will just leave it at that because if they're going to try to spread the rumours, I'm going to let the rumours be rumours.”

During the chat, Talwiinder also opened up about his Bollywood ambitions. The singer shared, “Yeah, definitely. Like I grew up on Bollywood movies and Bollywood music was like huge for me from 2013 to 2017-2018, cause at that time it was just me and the music, you know, I can't talk to people so bas music hi hai. So I'm a huge huge fan of Mohit Chauhan, Kay Kay, Kailash Kher, Arijit Singh. Like you know, these guys are somewhat the reason also for my music taste as well. So for me, I definitely love Bollywood, but for me, it's not the end goal. Or it's not like something that I am chasing. It just happened to work with each other, because I make music, movies need music. And then when it works out, it works out. When it doesn't, I don't take it to the heart. There's no, ki mujhe chahiye hi chahiye yeh gaana, mera yeh ho hi ho. So it's just like, whenever it works out naturally, it works out naturally. And for me, I believe in sitting down with the director and actually hearing it from them, that which part of the movie are you going to use this for, and what's the tone or what's the mood of that scene, cause if you can just tell me, I'll write you one right now.”

Well, we wish him all the best!