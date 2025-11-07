Tamil actor Gouri Kishan slams male journalist for sexist question about her weight; internet lauds her response

In the video, Gouri is seen confronting the journalist, who had initially directed his question about her weight to co-star Aditya Madhavan. Reports allege that the question was with respect to a scene from the film where Aditya lifts Gouri. During the press meet, the journalist attempted to justify his query — prompting Gouri to respond in Tamil, saying, “How does my weight concern you in any way? How does it matter and be relevant to the film? My weight is my choice, and it does not concern my talent. I can only speak through my films, and I am working hard. I have chosen characters that are career-oriented.”

Actor Gouri Kishan has found herself at the centre of online conversations after a clip of her fiery exchange with a male journalist went viral for all the right reasons. During a press meet for the release of her film Others on November 7, the Tamil actor doubled down on a reporter's intrusive question about her weight. The incident, which unfolded in front of her co-stars, has sparked widespread discussion on gender bias and respect in media interactions.

As the film’s team tried to calm her down, Gouri rightful said, “I have a point to make here, and everyone is silencing me,” she asserted, continuing her stand. Furthermore, Aditya remained silent but later released a statement saying, “Hi to all, My Silence didn’t mean i approve body shaming of anyone. I froze because it caught me off guard as it is my debut. I wish I’d stepped in sooner. She didn’t deserve that. No one does. Everyone deserves respect, regardless of who we are. I apologise once again.”

Speaking to Manorama News later, 26-year-old Gouri revealed that the same journalist had asked her a similar question during an earlier interaction, and she had regretted not speaking up then. This time, she decided to address it head-on — even if it meant standing alone.

“I'm not sure if it's some kind of male ego that prompts questions about a heroine's weight,” Gouri said. “The director has every right to discuss my weight with me, but what business is it of the vlogger's? A woman's body is complex, shaped by hormonal imbalances, and without knowing about my medical condition, who is he to comment on my weight?”