Taylor Swift's bf Travis Kelce gets real about dating the superstar: ‘Just don’t want my meat on Page Six’

NFL star Travis Kelce may have three Super Bowl rings and the world’s biggest pop star by his side, but as he revealed in a recent interview, things aren't always as polished as they seem. Appearing on the Bussin’ With the Boys podcast yesterday, Kelce, 35 opened up about his insecurities, particularly when it comes to reading — and the unexpected challenges of dating someone as high-profile as Taylor Swift, who is also 35. Taylor Swift with bf Travis Kelce

Kelce, who hosted Saturday Night Live in March 2023, admitted he had a hard time with the live sketch show’s notoriously demanding table reads. “The table reading, for a guy that can’t really read that well, it was kind of a f–ked situation,” he said. “I felt like I was just trying to get through the reading, instead of actually acting it out and giving it a voice and giving it a character and things like that.”

He added that while others were likely trying to channel characters and comedic timing, he was laser-focused on just getting the words right. “Like, I was just focused on, ‘Don’t f–king skip this line,’ you know what I mean? I’m more of an audio guy.” Still, despite the struggle, Kelce made it clear he approached the gig with dedication. “I want to make them respect my approach and how I’m, like, taking it serious. I didn’t want to look like a loser,” he said.

Navigating fame with Taylor Swift

While the podcast dove into his professional challenges, it also touched on his relationship with Taylor Swift, whom he’s been dating since 2023. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end said he hadn’t fully anticipated what life in the public eye would be like when dating the global superstar. “That’s probably the only thing I didn’t really grasp until you’re in it,” he said, referring to the constant paparazzi presence. “That’s probably the craziest thing.”

He shared an example with a laugh, recalling an unexpected moment on the golf course. “Like, I’m just playing golf and all of the sudden in the trees there’s just a f–king guy with a camera. Like, ah s–t. I gotta go to the restroom now. I can’t just go over here and take a piss.” He ended it by saying, “Just don’t want my meat on Page Six, know what I mean?”

The couple has faced a lot of scrutiny from both fans and the media, with some critics suggesting their public appearances are attention-seeking. Kelce, however, shut those claims down. “We’re having fun with it, being a couple. … We’re just enjoying life and having fun.”