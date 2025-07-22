The Devil Wears Prada 2: Spotted — Anne Hathaway back in her Andrea Sachs era!

"Andy Sachs 2025 #dwp2". Anne Hathaway as Andrea Sachs, now and then(Photos: X)

That's what Anne Hathaway captioned her first drop from the sets of The Devil Wears Prada sequel. Dressed in a casually-fitted but cinched pinstriped waist coat and trousers, the 42-year-old was gleaming and beaming.

If you're wondering, this wasn't just a cute photo-op. The same fit, later in the day, made it to the streets of New York City. In the midst of what appears to be a filler shot. Anne, channeling her inner Andy, can be seen flitting across the street, hurriedly putting on a pair of sunnies as she makes it across on-coming traffic.

The clip is an absolute dead ringer for the chaotic but fashion-forward montages of the original 2006 release, wherein panicked runs through New York City made up about 40 percent of the plot — and we mean that in the most flattering manner possible.

Coming back to the production under way, besides the OG trio of Anne, Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt, returning to reprise their roles, the supporting cast has significantly expanded with names like Kenneth Branagh, (set to play Miranda Priestly’s husband), Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak and Pauline Chalamet having come on board, albeit in undisclosed roles (save for Kenneth's).

For anybody who believed just the sheer hype for The Devil Wears Prada sequel would make it a hush-hush affair with any leaks being cleaned up from the internet before they're circulated, just know that Anne seems to be in full fangirl mode, already having updated fans, twice (!) since filming commenced.

Just a little while back, dressed in a motley mosaic maxi dress with a crochet bucket hat, she cool-ly sauntered in front of a giant '2' and struck a pose.

As we wait for the sequel's May Day release next year, the OG is always available for streaming on OTT for the nostalgic hits.