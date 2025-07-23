The Devil Wears Prada 2 update: Anne Hathaway's Andy Sachs to finally getting an honest shot at love!

We already knew Andy Sachs' very blah boyfriend Nate (played by Adrien Grenier) isn't returning for The Devil Wears Prada sequel, currently underway. No hate to the actor but he clearly did a convincing enough job for a whole generation of girl-bosses to be incessantly repelled by him, almost 2 decades on the trot. Patrick Brammall cast as Anne Hathway's love interest in Devil Wears Prada sequel(Photos: X)

Not only was he dismissive of Andy's ambition, he treated her line of work with an unmissable sense of disdain, emotions he soon directed towards her as well, with no qualms. Akin to emotional terrorism, many even hold him responsible for having pushed Andy over the edge when it came to her abandoning what was turning out to be a booming career, in pursuit of...Auto World was it?

Well there's going to be no more of that. For the sequel, Andy will be getting a hunky new love interest, who as per an Entertainment Tonight report, we're supposed to actually like! Aussie actor Patrick Bremmall has been roped in to star opposite Anne in the very swanky Devil Wears Prada reboot.

Speaking of new love interests, Meryl's Miranda Priestly will also be getting a new partner with actor Kenneth Branagh being brought on board to play her husband. Now while Anne, Meryl, Emily and even Stanley Tucci will be happily reprising their roles, the sequel is set to welcome a number of new names to the halls of Runway magazine. Notable names include Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak and Pauline Chalamet, each of whom currently hold undisclosed roles.

As far as the progress on the film goes, it swung into production early July with glimpses of Anne running around New York City channeling her inner Andy also having made it to the internet recently.

Anne for one, also seems as hyped as us for the sequel, what with her sharing pretty regular updates on her Instagram handle.

The Devil Wears Prada sequel is eyeing a May Day release, next year.