The Kerala Story 2 Twitter Reviews: Netizens are ‘shaken but awakened’, call the film a warning

A month ago, filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah released the teaser of The Kerala Story 2 . A sequel to Adah Sharma-starrer The Kerala Story (2023), the film seemed controversial at first glance. In the trailer which released later, we were introduced to actors Ulka Gupta, Aishwarya Ojha and Aditi Bhatia as Surekha Nair from Kerala, Neha Sant from Madhya Pradesh and Divya Paliwal from Rajasthan. Viewers were then walked through each of their stories, as the three young women blinded by love were converted to Islam. Initially, the Kerala High Court granted an interim stay on the film's release. But after the producers moved an appeal against the order, the Kerala High Court Division Bench convened a special sitting and the stay was lifted. Today, the film finally arrived in theatres. Here’s what early reviews say about The Kerala Story 2 .

After catching a first day show of The Kerala Story 2 , a social media user shared, “I watched #TheKeralaStory2 in the theatre. And let me be clear this is NOT just a film. It’s a WARNING shot straight at your comfort zone. This isn’t only Kerala’s story. It’s India’s story. It’s what can happen anywhere… even in homes that think “yeh sab yahan nahi hota.” That’s the most frightening part. Don’t wait for it to become your family’s story. #ShowYourDaughters what they are never warned about. Talk about the dangers people prefer to keep silent on. This movie shakes you, but it also wakes you up. Awareness is protection. Silence is risk.”

Another Twitter review read, “Watched #TheKeralaStory2 and I’m honestly shaken… but also awakened. This isn’t a victim story. It’s a WARNING. The film stands firm, speaks uncomfortable truths, and refuses to be silenced. Released across India, including Kerala and Tamil Nadu that itself feels like a victory. Uncomfortable? Good. Awareness is protection. Satyamev Jayate. #MustWatch #TruthOfKeralaStory #KeralaStory2 #Keralam,” whereas a netizen shared, “After watching #TheKeralaStory2 I didn’t walk out scared. I walked out more aware. And awareness is power. The world is not black and white. There are realities we don’t always talk about. But hiding from them doesn’t make them disappear. This film teaches you to stay strong, to stay alert, to stand by your values without apology. It’s not about fighting others. It’s about strengthening yourself. That is the bigger message. I think every Hindu should Watch it. #ShowYourDaughters #TrusthPrevails #InCinemasNow.”

After reading these reviews of Kamakhya Narayan Singh’s directorial The Kerala Story 2, are you planning to watch the film in theatres this weekend?