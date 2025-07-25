The second season of The Right Angle with Sonal Kalra is back

Knock knock. The Right Angle S2 Episode 1 will delve into everything that's making news currently- from Saiyaara, to Akshay Kumar speaking up on Hera Pheri 3

Who’s there?

The Right Angle!

There’s no asking ‘The Right Angle who’, because the show’s first season, hosted by Sonal Kalra, Chief Managing Editor, Entertainment and Lifestyle, made quite a splash. And now, we are returning with the second season.

The first episode promises to be a banger. From Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara being omnipresent currently, to cricketer Hardik Pandya and Jasmin Walia heading their separate ways- from Karan Johar’s sassy reply to a troll calling him ‘daijaan’ to Shah Rukh Khan’s rumoured injury on the sets of his next film- the promise to keep viewers up to date with The Weekly Wrap and Newsmakers remains intact.

Then there’s Solved by Sonal, which delves into the big fat celeb divorces this time. Tea has been spilt on mind-boggling celeb alimony amounts ( ₹100 crore, 200 crore, and even 8,340 crores!) In a country where marriage is considered sacred, divorce is on the rise.

And for our On Call With segment, we had to get someone whose name alone is enough to guarantee good films, and a good chat! Akshay Kumar joined us on a video call straight from the sets of Jolly LLB 3- what could be more exciting! He not only spoke about the recent controversy regarding Paresh Rawal’s exit and re-entry into Hera Pheri 3, but also revealed why he decided to get 650 stuntmen and stuntwomen insured across India. Did you know that a stuntman on the sets of Akshay’s film Jaanwar had died doing the same stunt as SM Raju, the stuntman who tragically died on the set of the Tamil film Vettuvam recently?

Well, there’s this and a lot more waiting for you on the first episode of the second season of The Right Angle with Sonal Kalra. A new episode drops every Friday at 7pm on the YouTube channels of Hindustan Times, HT City, Mint and Hindustan.