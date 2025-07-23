India's most bankable star today has films worth 5000 crore; more than Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Prabhas combined

The three Khans have been the mainstays of Hindi cinema for over three decades. Along with superstars Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Chiranjeevi, they have dominated the box office across India. But over the last few years, the dominance has been threatened by a wave of younger actors, many of whom have threatened to start their own legacy. And it may finally be coming true. Because as of July 2025, one actor has films lined up with budgets exceeding the combined budgets of all the Khans' films. India's most bankable star today is an actor who is leading films with a combined budget of ₹ 5000 crore.

India's most bankable star

Ranbir Kapoor is finally basking in the success that Brahmastra and Animal have brought him. The two films were successful at the box office in different measures, and sparked big-budget sequels that are greenlit and in production. Animal Park, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is said to be mounted on a bigger scale than Animal, which means the budget will be more than ₹100 crore. Similarly, Bramhastra Part Two promises to be bigger than part one, and industry insiders claim the budget could exceed even ₹400 crore.

But Ranbir also has new original films in his kitty, even though these two are still in pre-production. The actor is currently filming Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War. The film, which also stars Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt, reportedly has a budget of ₹200 crore.

But the biggest feather in Ranbir's hat is the two Ramayana films, directed by Nitesh Tiwary. Producer Namit Malhotra recently admitted that the combined budget of the two films will be $500 million ( ₹4300 crore). The films star Ranbir as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Kannada superstar Yash as Ravana. The two-part film is set to be the most expensive Indian project ever.

How Ranbir pips the Khans, Prabhas, and even Rajinikanth

The combined landing cost of all the projects with Ranbir is over ₹5000 crore as of now. The number can go even higher as the actor signs more films or production on either Animal Park or Brahmastra 2 begins. But this figure is already gargantuan. For reference, the only film Shah Rukh is working on - King - reportedly has a budget of ₹350 crore. Salman Khan's Galwan Valley is also mounted on a similar scale. Aamir is yet to announce his next film. Even a prolific and in-form star like Prabhas is way behind. His three upcoming films - The RajaSaab, Fauji, and Spirit - are said to have a combined landing cost of just under ₹1000 crore. The only actor challenging Ranbir is his Ramayana co-star Yash. Apart from the two Ramayana films, Yash is also working in Toxic, which has a budget of ₹200 crore.

Ranbir Kapoor's massive clashes in 2026

2026 will start on a massive note for Ranbir with him clashing against Vicky Kaushal in Bhansali's Love and War. A source earlier told HT that the filmmaker is mounting one of the biggest sequences ever mounted in Indian cinema for a clash between the two actors. Early murmurs say the scene is being designed as a full-blown cinematic event. “With two powerhouses Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal colliding on Bhansali’s canvas, this will be unlike anything audiences have seen before,” the source added. Ranbir will yet again clash with an A-lister later in the year as his Lord Ram goes up against Yash's Ravana in Ramayana. The two clashes are as much about the characters as they are about their combined star powers bringing audiences to the theatre.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War was earlier set to release in December 2025, but will now hit the screens in March next year.

Love and War is set to release on March 20, 2026. Ramayana Part One will arrive around Diwali. Ranbir's next big release will be Ramayana Part Two on Diwali 2027.