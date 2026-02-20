Tiger Shroff goes all out in new song Downtown, but netizens aren’t loving it; take a look

Actor Tiger Shroff is back on screen, but this time, not with an action film. The Bollywood star has teamed up with choreographer Bosco Leslie Martis for a new music video titled Downtown , released under BLM Music. The party track features Tiger alongside Akanksha Sharma, set in a firefighter-inspired world filled with smoke, sirens, and slick choreography.

The video, directed by Bosco himself, showcases Tiger dancing through a gritty, industrial backdrop, dripping with water and fire effects , a visual signature of Bosco’s high-energy choreography seen in hits like Tauba Tauba and Jhoome Jo Pathaan.

Fans say it’s nothing new Despite the glossy production, Downtown hasn’t landed well with many viewers. Comment sections have their fair share of criticism, with many calling the video repetitive and uninspired.

One user wrote, “Same step, same moves… Why Tiger??????” Another commented, “Are bhai, achhi scripts aur acting pe dhyan de.” Others called the song “below average”, “waste steps”, and “nothing new.” One disappointed fan added, “Tiger sir ki bahut respect karta hu, par gaane ka maza nahi aaya.”

Behind the scenes Talking about the creative process, Tiger said to News18, “Bosco sir has this incredible way of pushing you beyond your comfort zone and helping you discover a new rhythm within yourself. I love that process — it keeps you growing as a performer. The song is raw, powerful, and visually very different from anything I’ve done before. It’s definitely one of the coolest worlds I’ve stepped into, and I can’t wait for audiences to see this new side of me.”

Bosco, meanwhile, described the concept behind the video as a tribute to real-life heroes. “With Downtown, the idea was to celebrate firefighters in the coolest manner through a fun, high-energy visual narrative,” he said. “Shooting this entire video within nine hours, it was truly about celebrating the spirit in the most exciting way possible through music and choreography.”