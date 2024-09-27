Tillotama Shome on The Night Manager Emmy nod: Surreal moment

It’s a “dream come true” moment for actor Tillotama Shome whose web series The Night Manager has received a nomination in the Best Drama Series category at the 2024 International Emmy Awards, marking the only Indian entry across 14 different categories. Tillotama Shome on The Night Manager

“We initially thought it was a joke because it wasn’t in the news anywhere at that time. I felt like I would wake up the next morning and it won’t be true,” the actor exclaims, adding, “It was a surreal moment… very unexpected. The show has given me so much. I will attend the Emmys!”

The show, an Indian adaptation of the British series by the same name, also features Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala. Shome portrays the character played by actor Olivia Coleman and says, “Many people call me by her name... She is an incredible artist, ruling the world of cinema. She is an inspiration. It is an honour to fill in her shoes.”

The international recognition is something that the 45-year-old is still trying to fathom: “One doesn’t think and makes a show to cater to a global audience; one just makes a show for the audience, a story that they want to tell. It feels really special that we are representing the country with this show. If you believe in your story, it will reach globally.”

Recalling the challenges the team faced especially while shooting in Sri Lanka, Shome shares, “The country went through an economic recession at that time. There was a lack of fuel, electricity, and locals were having a hard time. Everyone dealt with one crisis after another. We completed the show despite all the challenges. It feels great to be nominated and the hard work getting paid off. That effort feels validated.”