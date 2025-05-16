Tom Cruise and Indian content creator Niharika NM have a moment at the Mission: Impossible UK premiere; take a look

If there’s one man who can leap off buildings, hang from planes, and still flash a Hollywood smile without breaking a sweat, it’s Tom Cruise. And if there’s one woman who can match that energy with a single Instagram caption, it’s Indian content creator Niharika NM. The two worlds — Hollywood action royalty and desi internet sass — collided at the UK premiere of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, and fans are still trying to process the moment. Tom Cruise and Indian creator Niharika NM have a moment at the MI UK premiere

The crossover we didn't know we needed

Picture this: Leicester Square Gardens, packed with A-listers, flashing cameras, and a red carpet long enough to land a small aircraft on (which, knowing Cruise, he probably considered). Niharika shared a video on her socials, which showed her and Cruise sharing a laugh, exchanging what can only be described as wholesome fan-meets-idol energy, and generally making the rest of us feel like we were watching the happiest crossover episode ever.

“This mission being possible has sent my soul into overdrive. Will take this century to reboot,” she captioned her post, channelling every fan who’s ever spiralled after meeting a childhood icon. “I’m in awe of the man that you are @tomcruise ❤️🥺 Thank you for making this dream that I didn’t have the guts to dream, come true @missionimpossible @paramountpicsin ❤️”

Crusie opens up about doing his own stunts

While the internet was recovering from this unexpected but delightful crossover, Cruise was busy… being Tom Cruise. The veteran actor climbed on top of an aeroplane to pose for the paparazzi upon his arrival, then speaking to the PA news agency, Cruise shared what it takes to pull off his jaw-dropping stunts: “I have to tell you, look, it takes years, decades to be able to prepare for something because I’ve been flying aeroplanes and studying aerial photography for decades.” He also said, “I learn when I’m shooting something. I learn a little bit and I keep trying to expand upon that knowledge.”

About Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

The UK premiere comes hot on the heels of the film’s Cannes debut, where Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning allegedly received a 7.5-minute standing ovation. Joining Cruise on the London red carpet were co-stars Hayley Atwell, Hannah Waddingham, Tarzan Davis, Angela Bassett, Tramell Tillman, and Mark Gatiss, along with longtime collaborator and director Christopher McQuarrie.

The film is set for a May 23 global release, but India is getting a jump on the action with a May 17 premiere.