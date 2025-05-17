Tom Cruise's very clean attempt at speaking in Hindi as he gushes over his India trip will make your day!

There's obviously no two ways about Tom Cruise being a bona fide charmer. But watching his very earnest, and even more clean attempt at speaking Hindi, will have you booking your Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning tickets instantly. Tom Cruise speaking some clean Hindi will make your day!

In a promotional video doing the rounds of the internet, Tom can be seen conversing in some basic Hindi phrases, enunciating properly, focusing perfectly. His attempts are sandwiched between him speaking about how much he loves a good old Bollywood flick and would actually love to make a Bollywood-esque film one day.

Not just this, the face and body of Ethan Hunt still can't seem to have gotten over his brief 2-day trip to India. The actor had made the visit back in 2011, in lieu of promoting his fourth MI film, Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, in which he incidentally starred along side Anil Kapoor. As a matter of fact, Tom had also managed to make it to the Taj Mahal in Agra, a moment he still appears to be quite smitten by.

The clip begins with Tom saying, "Main aap sabse bohot pyaar karta hoon (I love you all a lot)" and flashing those crater-adjacent dimples. He proceeds to add, "Hello India, I love you. I love Bollywood movies. Oh my gosh, you kidding? Absolutely. They are so wonderful and unique, where you can just break out in a song, it's beautiful! I would love to make a Bollywood style film...it would be so much fun doing it". Referring to his India trip, he reminisces, "I went to the Taj Mahal, yeah it was beautiful. Just Mumbai was extraordinary, I'll just never forget it. I really cannot wait to go back there".

His final plea? "Main chahta hoon tum mujhpar bharosa karo, ek aakhri baar (I want you to trust me one last time)".

Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning, releases in theatres today.