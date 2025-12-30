Tom Hiddleston opens up about Loki's return in Avengers: Doomsday; reveals details about the movie

In a new interview with GQ, Tom revealed that his affinity for Loki is rooted in a childhood love for stories of second chances. Recalling watching The Shawshank Redemption (1994) as a teen and seeing Paul Scofield in the play John Gabriel Borkman, he reflected on the emotional weight of a character trying to rebuild. “I still find it incredibly emotional. It’s so moving, the idea that you get another chance. I suppose I want that for everyone,” Tom shared.

In a universe of infinite timelines and variants, one thing is certain: the God of Mischief isn’t done yet. 15 years after his MCU debut in Thor , Tom Hiddleston is set to return as the Asgardian trickster in the upcoming blockbuster Avengers: Doomsday , scheduled for next December. Following his transformative journey in the two-season Disney+ series Loki , the actor recently opened up about his seated connection to the character and some details about the movie.

While his previous characters may have struggled with their pasts, Loki found a way to rewrite his. By the end of his streaming series, the former villain found himself in control of all timelines in the Marvel multiverse. Tom noted that he relished working on Loki because it forced the character to confront his failed invasion of Earth and his complex bond with Thor. “In order to become someone different, whose story had a different ending, he had to make peace with the things he did,” he explained, adding, “It gave him the power of authorship over his own story.”