Transitioning into lead actor has been organic, says the Farzi actor Bhuvan Arora

Actor Bhuvan Arora asserts that it’s not easy to make the shift from small characters to main lead. Actor Bhuvan Arora

“I have never aimed to play the lead. In fact, the transition has been organic. I was just going with the flow. The kind of work I was doing made me confident about my craft, but I knew there was a larger picture to watch out for. Though it’s just the beginning, I am still part of the change that happened after a few last projects stood out, based on content. My graph is going up and I know it’s on the right track if only I keep myself on my toes and be a little smart with my choice of work,” says the Farzi (2023) actor, who was in Prayagraj, UP for the shoot of a web series.

Arora adds that whatever work he has done till date has seen him giving his all. “I always try to put my best foot forward. When you start from scratch, you have no choice except to work hard and prove yourself in whatever little space you have. Fit in with a punch that is what I had been doing, till I eventually started to get bigger and better premises to explore. It’s a tough road for newcomers and the real accomplishment is to sustain oneself.”

The Great Indian Family (2023) states that the year is more about new beginnings, “On my road ahead, I have some beautiful characters in the pipeline. I am playing a parallel lead in a South film based on a real story of two soldiers. Then Chandu Champion is like a dream come true where I got to work with Kabir (Khan) sir. Then the web series- Tatkal that I am shooting for in Uttar Pradesh will see Divyenndu (Mirzapur fame) and me together holding the fort. Then of course Farzi 2 is on the cards, it might take time to shape up as we all got busy with other commitments, but it will happen. So, it’s a fulfilling phase but I have a long path to walk to reach my destination.”