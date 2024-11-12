Udit Narayan on 20 years of Veer-Zaara: Lata ji came to my home to congratulate me for Main Yahaan Hoon

Singer Udit Narayan was an integral part of the soundtrack of Veer-Zaara. He sang most songs from the movie, which clocks 20 years today. Talking about recording the songs for the Shah Rukh Khan and Preity G Zinta-starrer, the singer tells us, “I had the honour of singing four songs in Veer-Zaara -- Main Yahaan Hoon, Aisa Des Hai Mera, Yeh Hum Aa Gaye Hain Kahaan and Lo Aag Gayi Lodi Ve. All of them hold a special place in my heart because of multiple reasons. They were beautiful compositions, written so well by Javed Akhtar sahab. They reflected Yash Chopra ji's vision. And most importantly, I got to sing all of them with Lata (Mangeshkar; singer) ji. We recorded the songs in the studio together and when I would step behind the mic, she would sit outside and listen to me. She was always so encouraging and proud of me. I remember she was so happy after listening to Main Yahan Hoon that she came to my home to congratulate me. Humne kareeb 4-5 hante sath bitaaye the, poha khaaya tha aur Darjeeling chai pe thi. That song is my favourite.” Udit Narayan; (right) a still from the song Main Yahan Hoon

Udit Narayan adds, “Another fond memory associated with Main Yahaan Hoon is of Yash ji. The song was in E scale and it was too low for me. When I shared that with Yash ji, he said, 'Udit, jab tumne Jaadu Teri Nazar aur Tu Mere Saamne gaaya tha Darr (1993) ke liye, woh gaane larger-than-life the, aur Shah Rukh Khan (actor) ke junoon ke baare mein the. Yeh ek romantic gaana ek ko Shah Rukh ek kamre mein gaa raha hai. So he cannot go all out'. That conversation was like an eye-opener for me and I prepped for it in less than five minutes and delivered. It's, inarguably, one of the most beautiful songs on my discography.”