Ulajh on OTT: Janhvi Kapoor’s spy thriller leaves netizens impressed; fans say ‘will never underestimate her again’

When Janhvi Kapoor began her journey in Bollywood with Karan Johar’s Dhadak in 2018, her performance was reviewed as a star kid. However, over the years, she has managed to evolve as an actor in the hearts of movie-buffs, thanks to the powerful performances she delivered. Recent additions to her list of impactful performances include Ulajh and Devara: Part 1. While Jr NTR-starrer Devara, which marks Janhvi’s Telugu debut, released in theatres this week, Ulajh arrived on OTT after a theatrical run. Well, Twitter reviews of Janhvi’s spy thriller are now here, and netizens are mighty impressed. Janhvi Kapoor and Gulshan Devaiah’s spy thriller Ulajh is now available on OTT

There are, of course, a few internet users who did not enjoy Ulajh and slammed Janhvi’s performance. For instance, one troll wrote: “Janhvi Kapoor has tried really hard to act though. Kudos to her for A+ effort. But she is a really poor actor and this is yet another terrible performance from her. Even Sonam Kapoor can do better than this. And, that is not a complement. #Ulajh.” However, a majority of movie-buffs have lauded the actor.

It seems like Janhvi’s convincing portrayal of IFS officer Suhana Bhatia has changed many minds about her. Lauding her work, one social media user gushed, “I just watched #Ulajh and I’ll never underestimate Janhvi Kapoor again! Loved the film – simple yet engaging. The BGM was good. The line “Har kali billi apshagun nahi hoti” with the music elevating the scene was fantastic! Definitely a good watch.” Another netizen, who enjoyed Gulshan Devaiah’s performance in the film, shared, “Happened to watch #Ulajh I liked it. Intelligent screenplay I must add. #JanhviKapoor did well specially in 2nd half. I felt a few of actors were wasted but nonetheless it was good watch. @gulshandevaiah is still my favorite from the movie. 🫶❤️(ye banda sab kar leta hai).”

Another positive Twitter review read: “I quite liked #Ulajh It's not perfect, but definitely very good. Those who criticize Janhvi that she's all about physical appeal & no talent, should specifically watch this movie. Badhiya kaam kia hai Jahnvi ne 👏.”

Well, it seems like this year is turning out to be delightful for Janhvi. Not just Ulajh but even her performance as Thangam in Devara has managed to impress audiences. In several reviews, many fans stated that they wished Janhvi had a longer screentime in the Telugu action thriller. So, which film are you planning to watch this weekend— Devara in theatres for an unforgettable cinematic experience or Ulajh from the comfort of your home?