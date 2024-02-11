Usha Uthup on Flowers' cover video: I am sure Miley and I will work together very soon

Renowned singer Usha Uthup has taken the internet by storm with her captivating cover of Miley Cyrus’ hit song Flowers, for which the pop sensation even won a Grammy this year. The Indian music icon’s rendition of the song has gone viral, garnering praise and admiration from fans. Overwhelmed by the responses, Uthup shares, “I am so thrilled and grateful to the people for loving my version as well. I just sang the song because my daughter Anjali introduced me to it randomly one day. When I heard it, I just loved the song so much.” Usha Uthup on Miley Cyrus song Flowers

Describing the widespread appeal of her version, Uthup tells us, “I’ve been singing it in all my shows and everybody loves it so much. I was so excited to know that my cover version is being appreciated like this. I didn’t even think that it would come on Instagram. Everybody who has written such marvelous things about my cover, thankyou so much! What truly made me happy is that people have actually said that they could relate to the song more because of my voice.”

The veteran singer emphasises, “Girls, boys, men, women, and even children are loving this song so much. It’s really fantastic, the success has made me feel so good,” adding, “It’s such a beautiful song with fantastic lyrics, that’s what inspired me. It’s a new kind of breakup song, but as far as I am concerned, it’s the positivity of woman power. I always end it with a line, ‘I can’t do without your love’, because I must have the love of the audience.”

Expressing her admiration for Miley Cyrus and her recent Grammy win for the song, the 76-year-old says, “I am so excited for Miley Cyrus for getting the Grammy for this song. I can’t wait for her to listen to the song and I hope she would like it. I am sure we will work together very soon.”