Vaani Kapoor on shooting Raid 2 and Mandala Murders in Uttar Pradesh: Real locations add jagah ka flavour to stories

For Vaani Kapoor , shooting in real locations is more than just a backdrop, it’s a way to bring stories to life. The actor, who recently worked on Raid 2 and her OTT debut Mandala Murders , both filmed in Uttar Pradesh, says the experience added depth to her performances and made the projects more believable for audiences.

“Real locations, small houses, lanes and bylanes, outdoors, these aspects create realism and help make the narrative more believable,” she says, adding that as an actor she feels “more connected with the characters and the story”, which in turn helps her strike a stronger chord with viewers.

Vaani points out that such settings are crucial for rooted narratives. “An atmosphere is created around that world. We can’t show such ghats, lanes and landscapes in Mumbai,” she notes. While praising the craft of art directors, she insists that “you can’t connect with the energy, atmosphere and local nuances unless you’re in real locations. Shooting on location plays a character in itself and adds a real flavour to the story — jagah ka flavour, tone and lehja.”

For her, live locations also double as a space for observation: “Besides the landscape, it helps in observing people and integrating those observations into my characters. Subconsciously, it gets into your system and starts reflecting on screen.”

Vaani, who describes herself as an audience member first, admits that she is drawn to projects where the setting feels authentic. “When I watch something, the location and backdrop intrigue me — sab asli lagta hai. We always strive for everything to look real, and for that, live locations are very important,” concludes the actor, who will be seen in Badtameez Gill, a film about a dysfunctional family, followed by Sarvagun Sampanna, next.