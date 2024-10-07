Vaastav completes 25 years: Sanjay Narvekar aka Dedh Futiya recalls Sanjay Dutt's advice: Main bohot nervous tha…

Actor Sanjay Narvekar made his Hindi cinema debut with the iconic Vaastav: The Reality. As the film completes 25 years, the actor looks back at getting to work with Sanjay Dutt with fondness. A still from Vaastav

Now an established actor in Marathi cinema, Narvekar shares that Dutt’s friendliness on his first day on set instantly put him at ease. “Mujhe yaad hai, jo mera pehla din tha, main bohot nervous tha kyunki saamne superstar tha. Jab mera pehla dialogue hua, to Baba (Sanjay Dutt) ne shot shuru hone ke pehle paas bulaya aur bola ‘Tu bhi Sanjay aur main bhi Sanjay, darne ka nahi. Milke sab dekh lenge!,” recalls the actor.

He further adds, “I thought to myself ki ek superstar iss language mein baat kar raha hai jaise koi dost baat karta hai. To wo ek confidence mujhe mila, tab se mera nervousness chala gaya. Wo pehla incident mereko abhi tak dhyaan mein hai. Agar koi mujhe ulta bolte to mera confidence neeche chala jata. To baba ko uske liye 100 marks.”

Recalling an incident when Dutt saved the film's choreographer from a near-fatal accident, Navrekar shares, “When the Dahi Handi song sequence was being shot, our dance master was showing us how to go up and where to stand but he fell. But while showing us, he slipped and fell but Baba immediately gave his hand and saved him. Had it been someone else, they would have stepped back but Sanju baba didn’t.”

Clearly still in awe of his co-star, Narvekar credits Vaastav for pushing him to pursue a career in acting. “Mahesh ji (Manjrekar, director) and Sanjay sir really helped me. I didn’t know what to do, so Sanju baba used to teach me everything,” he signs off.