When heartbroken Sunil Dutt spoke about life after Nargis' death: 'Pata nahi kaise jee pate hain log'

Sunil Dutt, who was extremely close to his wife Nargis Dutt, once spoke about her after she died from pancreatic cancer. In a throwback video, the veteran was seen speaking about how tough life became for him after Nargis passed away. In the interview with Tabassum, also known as Kiran Bala Sachdev, the Mother India actor spoke about how amazed he was that people could continue living after someone so close to them had passed away. (Also read: Sanjay Dutt pays tribute to late father Sunil Dutt on 95th birth anniversary, shares beautiful pics) Sunil Dutt loved Nargis immensely and was never the same after her death.

Sunil Dutt's emotional revelation on dealing with loss

When Tabassum asked Sunil how he deals with the loss of his wife Nargis after her death, he said, “Main kuchh keh nahi sakta iske baare me. Kya hai ki insaan sochta hai ki kisi ke jaane ke baad shayad wo jee nahi payega. Magar pata nahi kaise jee pate hain log. Main ye socha karta tha aur ab main khud jee raha hoon. Jo meri zindagi is waqt chal rahi hai, Mother India ka gaana kabhi kabhi bohot yaad aata hai, jo inhone hi gaya tha (I cannot say anything about this. People often think that they won't be able to live after someone so close to them passes away. But I don't know how people are able to survive? I used to think the same but now I am also living with the loss. The way my life is heading right now, many times I am reminded of the song from Mother India which was lip-synced by Nargis.)” He was likely talking about ‘Duniya Mein Hum Aaye Hain Toh Jeena Hi Padega.’

About Sunil Dutt and Nargis

Sunil and Nargis met on the set of Mehboob Khan's Mother India (1957). The epic drama depicting a mother-son bond was well-received by audiences. In 1958, the film became India's first submission for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film and was chosen as one of the five nominations for the category. After the film, the couple got married on March 11, 1958. They had three children - Sanjay Dutt, Namrata Dutt, and Priya Dutt.

Nargis was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 1980 and underwent treatment for the disease at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in New York City. Her condition deteriorated when she returned to India and was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital. Nargis went into a coma on May 2, 1981, after becoming seriously ill and died the next day, aged 51.