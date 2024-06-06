Sanjay Dutt pays tribute to late father Sunil Dutt on 95th birth anniversary, shares beautiful pics

Sanjay Dutt remembered his late father Sunil Dutt on his 95th birthday and posted a couple of childhood pictures. The actor crafted a poignant tribute for his father, expressing his love and gratitude for the values and lessons he taught him. Sunil Dutt died at the age of 75 in 2005 of heart attack. Sunil Dutt looks so handsome in these unseen pictures shared by his son Sanjay Dutt.

Nostalgic homage

The 64-year-old actor reminisced his memories with his father, sharing a childhood picture of him playing with his sister Priya Dutt and Sunil. He also posted a picture of young Sunil Dutt beaming as he read a paper. The veteran actor’s teachings helped Sanjay Dutt to remain humble, and he still aspires every day to be a better person.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

He captioned, "Happy birthday dad, I miss you and love you, I have and will follow all that you have taught me, the values, and most of all to be a humble and a good human being who helps the needy. Love you, dad.”

Father-son duo in films

Sanjay Dutt and his father, Sunil Dutt, appeared together in Rajkumar Hirani's 2003 film, Munna Bhai MBBS, marking Sunil Dutt's final on-screen role. He also directed his son’s debut action film, Rocky, in 1981. The Munnabhai actor, on dance reality show Super Dancer, reflected on the father-son dynamic behind the camera. On the set of his debut film, he talked about his father’s disciplined and strict work ethic, saying that sometimes even the lunch breaks were delayed.

Honouring the legacy

The Khalnayak actor shares a deep love for his parents, regularly paying tribute with heartfelt messages and pictures. Recently, he also posted photos of his late mother, Nargis, on June 1, her 95th birth anniversary. He penned an emotional message for his late mother, hoping he made her proud.

Sanjay Dutt’s next release

Last seen in 2023 in Leo, Sanjay is gearing up for his upcoming Telugu science fiction action film Double Ismart, which is slated to be released on June 14, 2024.