Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's Baby No.1 gets christened by the internet; Varsha, Vaidahi and other popular picks

Actor Varun Dhawan and designer Natasha Dalal commenced a new chapter in their lives as they welcomed their first born, a daughter, on Monday. After the mother-daughter duo's brief stay at Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital, videos of Varun bringing his 'baby no.1' home have been going viral. While there may be some time to Varun and Natasha formally announcing their little one's name, the internet appears to have already gotten down to business, christening the new born. Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal with their daughter

Multiple videos of Varun and Natasha exiting the hospital with their newborn daughter have been doing the rounds of the internet. Soon enough, the comments section of these videos stood flooded with suggestions from fans with regards to what Baby Dhawan should be named— some playful, some genuine. The name 'Varsha', stands out from the lot as it makes for the most obvious derivation when it comes to joining Varun and Natasha's names. Incidentally, this is also something which Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor had done for their daughter Misha.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Coming back to the new parents, one fan in particular broke down the analogy well, also explaining how 'Varsha' means 'rain' in Telugu. The comment read, "VARun and NataSHA : VARSHA ( means rain in Telugu )." Not just this, 'Vaidahi' too came up as a suggestion, presumably a reference to the actor's co-star Alia Bhatt's character in their super-hit 2017 release Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Interestingly, another comment pointed out how 2 of the 3 Student of the Year alums, Varun and Alia, have both welcomed daughters as their first borns. Is Sidharth Malhotra next?

We wish Varun and Natasha all the best as they begin their journey as parents, and eagerly await to formally be introduced to Baby Dhawan.