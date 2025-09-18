Vicky Kaushal attends The Ba**ds of Bollywood premiere alone amid pregnancy rumours, fans ask: ‘Where’s Katrina?'

Adding fuel to the fire was Vicky Kaushal’s solo appearance at the premiere of Netflix’s The Ba**ds of Bollywood , where Katrina was conspicuously absent. Looking sharp in a black suit, Vicky arrived at the red carpet to loud chants of “Chhaava!” — a nod to his blockbuster turn as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in Chhaava , one of the highest-grossing films of 2025. The actor smiled, posed for photographers, and carried on to the venue, but the absence of his wife did not go unnoticed.

2025 seems to be the year of Bollywood babies, and the latest couple under the spotlight is Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. Speculation about Katrina’s pregnancy has been swirling ever since she was spotted in an oversized shirt while on a boat. Eagle-eyed fans claim they saw a “baby bump,” setting social media on fire with theories.

About Katrina Kaif's rumoured pregnancy? If the speculation proves true, this would be the couple’s first child. Married in a dreamy ceremony at Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara, Rajasthan, in 2021, Vicky and Katrina have faced multiple rounds of pregnancy chatter, over the years, only to silence them with public appearances or cheeky social media posts. But Katrina continues to keep fans guessing.

For now, neither Vicky nor Katrina has addressed the buzz, keeping fans hooked to every sighting, outfit, and detail. On the work front, Vicky Kaushal is gearing up for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War, where he reunites with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Katrina, on the other hand, has kept a relatively low profile, making the mystery around her pregnancy all the more intriguing.