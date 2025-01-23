Vicky Kaushal impresses in Chhaava trailer, yet fans can't stop comparing him to Ranveer Singh in Bajirao Mastani; read

Vicky Kaushal’s much-anticipated period drama, Chhaava, has been creating waves across social media ever since its trailer dropped yesterday. The film, which marks Vicky's debut in the genre, sees him take on the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, with Rashmika Mandanna playing his on-screen wife Maharani Yesubai. While the trailer has received immense praise for its intensity, action, and Kaushal’s performance, one aspect of his portrayal has sparked an interesting conversation online: his diction. Vicky Kaushal and Ranveer Singh

Despite Vicky's remarkable presence and energy in the trailer, many netizens have found themselves comparing his accent and delivery to that of Ranveer Singh’s portrayal of Maratha Peshwa Bajirao in Bajirao Mastani (2015), where he starred alongside eponymous actors Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra. While the comparisons are largely respectful and appreciative of Vicky's performance, they highlight the high bar that Ranveer has set with his own accent work in period dramas.

“Nothing against Vicky though, his energy and hard work in the trailer are fab, but some authenticity is missing. I think it’s to do with the diction. In this generation of commercial mainstream actors, I don’t see anyone experimenting with and nailing accents as much as Ranveer does. Accents can be quite tough,” posted one Reddit user, sparking a heated debate among fans and critics alike. The praise for Ranveer Singh’s ability to seamlessly adopt different accents for his roles, particularly in period dramas flowed across the comment section. “Ranveer does superbly when he’s in the mindset, be it Kapil Dev, Biitu, Khilji, or Bajirao. Even when he doesn't, he gets the accent right like Jayesh Bhai. You won't feel as if it's not his natural accent,” commented another fan.

Fans of Ranveer were also vocal about his Marathi diction in the film with one commenting, “Ranveer Singh has really set the bar high as Bajirao. This is the movie that really made me fall in love with him as an actor.” Another fan noted, “Honestly, Ranveer was beyond brilliant in BM. His Marathi diction was beautiful. I liked it better than Priyanka’s. I went into the movie expecting Priyanka to be brilliant, but Ranveer was the surprise element for me at least in the movie.” The praises keep coming, with fans also acknowledging Ranveer’s versatility in capturing accents that are critical to the authenticity of his roles. One commenter said, “Agree...whether it's the Delhi accent, Gully Boy Mumbaiya accent, or the Marathi tinge to Bajirao... Ranveer was too good. Vicky is a great actor, however.” Notably, some have gone as far as to claim that Ranveer’s performance in historical films makes it difficult for other actors to stand out in similar roles saying, “Ranveer in historical movies makes everyone else look so bad.”

Netizens gave their opinion on Ranveer Singh

While Vicky is undoubtedly a talented actor, it seems that when it comes to nailing accents and diction, Ranveer's dedication and attention to linguistic detail have placed him in a league of his own. In the end though, both actors continue to impress audiences with their performances in the genre.