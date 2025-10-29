‘Welcome to the universe’: Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates Thamma’s 100 crore feat with THIS Stree relative; watch

Two years after Dream Girl 2 (2023), actor Ayushmann Khurrana returned to theatres with Thamma this Diwali. The film marked his and co-star Rashmika Mandanna’s entry into the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. As expected, Thamma had hilarious references from the past installments in the universe including Stree (2018) and Munjya (2024), apart from Varun Dhawan’s epic cameo as Bhediya and Stree actor Abhishek Banerjee aka Jana’s pivotal appearance. Well, a week after release, Thamma entered the 100 crore club today. To celebrate this special milestone, Ayushmann joined hands with a relative from the universe.

One meta joke in Thamma which left audiences roaring with delight in theatres was when Abhishek Banerjee as Jana mistook Ayushmann Khurrana aka Alok to be Bittu from Stree . This was funny because Aparshakti Khurana, who plays Bittu, is Ayushmann’s brother. Well, to celebrate Thamma’s success, the brothers came together today for one hilarious video. Along with the video, Aparshakti shared, “Hum toh soche ki Bicky ki girlfriend hi bhootiya hai… Yahan toh humaara apna bhai bhi bhootiya nikla 🧛Par kya karein, khoon ka risstaa hai humaara 🤭 oopar se alone I am bittu and together we are bittt-toooo-much. Hope you all had a Thammakedaar experience watching Thamma! Thank you for showering so much love to the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe ❤️.” Check it out:

Under this video, Maddock wrote, “We can totally picture Bittu and Alok in MHCU like this! 😍.” Recently in a chat with News 18, talking about the meta joke related to Aparshakti’s Stree character Bittu, Ayushmann revealed, “It wasn’t there in the script. That scene was written at the last minute and it was either Amar Kaushik or Abhishek Banerjee who came up with this. And to be honest, it was very difficult to keep a straight face when we were filming that scene. It required two-three takes for us to get it right because I used to burst out laughing. It was a great meta joke!” He went on to state, “I’m really looking forward to crossing paths with my brother. It would be crazy.”

We can’t wait for a crossover between Alok and Bittu in MHCU!