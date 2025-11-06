When Alia Bhatt revealed what birthday girl Raha’s first word was: ‘First time my daughter…’

One of the cutest and most adored star kids of our country, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s darling daughter, Raha turns 3 years old today. The star couple welcomed their first child into the world back in 2022 on November 6, after tying the knot in a beautiful wedding ceremony at their Bandra home. As we all know, Raha is the sunshine and the light of Alia and Ranbir’s life. Every time she enters a room, RK’s eyes light up, as Neetu Kapoor had once revealed. Well, today on Raha’s birthday, let’s revisit the time Alia revealed what her daughter’s first word was.

A year ago, in a chat with Allure, Alia Bhatt revealed what Raha’s first word was. The actor shared, “First time my daughter Raha, she said ‘mama’, it was just me and her, we were playing on her playing mat. And before that, the back story is, there was a fight at home, okay, between whether she's going to say mama first or papa first. So, of course, mama was like ‘mama, mama, mama’ and papa was like ‘papa, papa, papa’. When she said it, it was just me and her. I immediately pulled out my phone, okay, and I was like ‘say it, say it again, what did you just say, what did you just say, just say it again’. And she was like (mimicking) ‘mamama’. Okay, I was like ‘Raha say it in a normal voice, say it in a normal voice’.”