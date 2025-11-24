When Bobby Deol revealed he couldn’t handle Dharmendra’s death scene in Rocky Aur Rani: ‘I couldn’t stop crying…’

Bollywood superstar Dharmendra was one of the most celebrated and adored actors of the Hindi film industry. Not just fans but even celebrities couldn’t get enough of him and his aura. Today, when the He-Man of Bollywood breathed his last at the age of 89, the nation was left heartbroken. But Dharam Paaji will continue to live on forever in our hearts, through his magnificent filmography. One of his many masterpieces include Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023), where the superstar played the role of Ranveer Singh’s grandfather. Dharmendra won the audience over with his performance once again, leaving us in tears when his character died onscreen, a scene that his son Bobby Deol could not handle.

Back in 2023 when Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani released, Bobby Deol opened up about the film, his father Dharmendra’s performance and his death scene during an interview. In a chat with Pinkvilla, Bobby had shared, “Woh character agar koi aur karta toh mazza hi nahi aata. Papa made it magical. Actually when I was watching the film, mereko kahaani nahi malum thi, my dad’s character dies in it, couldn’t see the film. I was at Karan Johar’s trial and I couldn’t stop crying because my father somehow, I just couldn’t handle it and I left and won’t see the ending of the film.”

Bobby went on to explain, “Because that’s how we are, we love each other. We are very connected family. I know he is playing a part but still. When I did Animal (2023), my mum couldn’t handle death scene.” After Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which also stars Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra returned to the silver screen with Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024).

We wish Bobby, his brother Sunny Deol, and their sisters Esha Deol, Ahana Deol, Vijeta Deol and Ajeeta Deol the strength to cope with the loss. May Dharam Paaji rest in peace.