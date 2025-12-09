Throwback: When Ranveer Singh met Akshaye Khanna for the first time and turned into a total fanboy before Dhurandhar

With Akshaye Khanna commanding attention for his role in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar , fans have been revisiting some of the actor’s best on-screen moments — and a throwback from years past perfectly captures his understated charm. The memory comes from Rajeev Masand’s 2019 Actors Roundtable, where Akshaye appeared alongside Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Vijay Varma.

The two actors, who now share the screen in Dhurandhar, allegedly first met during this roundtable, and their dynamic was instantly memorable. Ranveer’s energy contrasted pretty well with Akshaye’s introverted nature. Throughout the conversation, Ranveer was visibly in awe of Akshaye, whose Dil Chahta Hai (2001) character still holds cult status among audiences and Ranveer himself.

Ranveer’s fan moment on camera During the discussion, Rajeev set the tone by reminding Akshaye that he had entered the industry during a major creative shift in Hindi cinema. Masand said, “Akshaye, you're probably the most experienced of the group. You've been making movies for longer than the others have. Infact you started just when sort of Hindi cinema was going through that really exciting change when there was that whole tectonic change taking place, and Dil Chahta Hai, your film, was in fact the marker.”

At this point, Ranveer burst into an impromptu rendition of Kaisi Hai Yeh Rut, one of the film’s most iconic songs. Wrapping up his one-man performance, he said, “I would totally like to put this on the table — it changed the landscape of Hindi films as the syntax.”