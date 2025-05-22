‘Who gets disqualified after winning 5 in 5?’: Social media users react as DC miss out on IPL playoffs after MI loss

Social media was ablaze on Wednesday night as Delhi Capitals (DC) were knocked out of IPL 2025 following a crushing 59-run defeat to Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Memes, debates, and split opinions flooded timelines—while some trolled DC for collapsing after a promising mid-season run, others lauded MI’s grit for bouncing back from four straight losses to secure a playoff berth. Delhi Capitals are out of IPL 2025 playoffs

Delhi’s elimination marked the confirmation of this season’s top four teams, and fans didn’t hold back. From poking fun at DC for “bottling” their campaign to applauding MI’s sharp turnaround, reactions captured the rollercoaster of emotions that define the IPL.

The game itself was a clear reminder of how much scoreboard pressure matters in T20 cricket. Mumbai looked to be struggling at 132/5 after 18 overs, seemingly headed toward a below-par total. But a late surge pushed them to 180—an imposing score on a pitch offering grip and turn. In contrast, Delhi’s chase never gained momentum. The Capitals were bowled out for 121, ending their playoff hopes with a whimper.

One moment, in particular, became the flashpoint of the night. In the fifth over of DC’s innings, Abishek Porel was stumped off the bowling of Shams Mulani—a decision that sent social media into overdrive. Clips and screenshots quickly made the rounds, with many fans questioning the third umpire’s call and sparking debates over the reliability of DRS and the interpretation of key moments in pressure games. However, as multiple angles emerged, one shot appeared to confirm that MI keeper Ryan Rickelton had dislodged the bails while Abhishek’s foot was still airborne—technically justifying the decision and calming some of the outrage.

With this win, Mumbai Indians not only booked their spot in the playoffs but also sent a clear message about their late-season resilience. For Delhi Capitals, though, it was a disappointing end to a campaign that had started with hope, surged with momentum, and ultimately fizzled out.