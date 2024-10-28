BoycottSaiPallavi trends: What did Amaran actor say which the internet tagged as 'disrespectful' to the Indian Army?

On the professional front, Sai Pallavi is on a very ambitious precipice of her career graph. The actor has several big banner releases currently in the works. Gearing up to see through the release of Tamil film Amaran this October 31, the actor will also soon be seen leading pan-India project Thandel, along side Naga Chaitanya next year. The biggest milestone for the actor thus far however, is her essaying the role of Maa Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana opposite Ranbir Kapoor who will be taking on the role of Lord Rama. While you may assume that the actor is in the news for the promotions for the upcoming Amaran, so is not the case. An old interview of hers, has now resurfaced online, featuring certain comments made by the actor, which have not gone down well with the internet. Why is #BoycottSaiPallavi trending on X?(Photos: X)

What did Sai Pallavi say that has the internet up in arms?

The clip doing the rounds of the internet which has fanned the controversy at hand, is from a January 2022 interview of the actor. The larger crux of what Sai Pallavi was saying, outlined how she fails to understand the point of violence. A translated excerpt of what she said for instance, reads, "People in Pakistan think our army is a terrorist group. But for us, it is them. So, the perspective changes. I don't understand violence". However, the examples shared by the actor to supplement her point have had quite the aggressive reception this time around as the clip resurfaced. Referring to the Kashmiri Pandit genocide portrayed in The Kashmir Files (2022), she presented an example of a Muslim driver, carting a cow, being lynched by a mob chanting Jai Shri Ram.

While there are some who are defending the actor's stance, several comments across platforms echo the sentiment of boycott. Some examples are: "#BoycottSaiPallavi Indian Army & Pakistan Army – both are the same - #SaiPallavi This Pathetic woman is playing the role of Mata Sita in an upcoming Bollywood movie.💯👍...Upto Hindus to watch this new Ramayana movie or🚫NOT🎬👇" and "Sai Pallavi called Indian Army 'Pakistani Terrorist', people's patriotism got hurt- tell me how many innocent people we killed..!!". On the flip side, comments defending her insisted on how her words are essentially being taken out of context: "Dragging out a 2-year-old video and twisting her words shows how desperate some people are for drama. She is just taking about perspective of different people. Try learning the facts before jumping to conclusions!".

More recently, Sai Pallavi visited the National War Memorial, sharing photos of her paying tribute to Major Mukund Varadarajan AC (P) and Sepoy Vikram Singh SC (P). Amaran, is an ode to the former. Many now believe that this move comes as part of a ploy for "damage control".

What do you think?