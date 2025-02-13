With many Robert Pattinsons and an evil Mark Ruffalo, Mickey 17 looks to be the sci-fi hit of the year; watch new clip

The visionary director behind the Oscar-winning Parasite (2019), Bong Joon-ho, is back with his first film since, Mickey 17. The space thriller with a twist is already generating plenty of buzz, and a new sneak peek shared by Warner Bros. Pictures on social media is only adding to the excitement. the tantalising video clip shows Mark Ruffalo's character shouting at two versions of Robert Pattinson, before proceeding to touch a burning stick to one of the Pattinsons' faces, then proceeding to delete their memory. Ruffalo, known for his role as the Hulk in the Avengers franchise, has been increasingly open to playing these ‘freak’ type characters, naturally falling into his role which seems rather similar to his character Duncan Wedderburn in Oscar-winning Poor Things (2024). Robert Pattinson in Mickey 17

Reactions to the short clip have fans agreeing to this point of view, with many thinking he is absolutely nailing it. “For having played a superhero, Mark Ruffalo is really good at being the villain,” said one fan, adding, “First *Poor Things*, now this—such an entertaining guy!” Another commented, “Not even a minute and already Ruffalo and Colette's performances look captivating.” Others are relishing the opportunity to see two Robert Pattinsons on screen, noting, “This looks like a blast. People sleep on Pattinson, but he’s been fantastic in everything I’ve seen him in. Can’t wait to see the Mickey’s wreaking havoc!”

Plot of the movie

In this eerie, addictive sci-fi rendition of the novel Mickey 7 Pattinson plays a character named Mickey, an expendable clone tasked with the dangerous mission of colonising an ice planet. Each time Mickey dies while performing hazardous tasks, a new version of him is resurrected to continue the mission. The “17” in the title refers to this being the 17th iteration of Mickey, and the stakes become even higher when it appears that this time, Mickey’s life may truly be on the line. The clip introduces both Mickey 17 and Mickey 18, with the latter’s memory being wiped, hinting at the emotional and psychological cost of being repeatedly revived.

The hype surrounding the film is palpable, with fans eager to see Bong Joon-ho’s signature blend of high-concept storytelling and emotional depth. “Yeah - this is one I'm really looking forward to. Some high concept SciFi made by a great team,” said one viewer. Another commented, “Dayum, one of the greatest directors of this generation and two Pattisons. F*** yes, we’re onboard the hype train.” With a stellar cast including Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun and Toni Collette as well as an an intriguing premise helmed by Joon-ho, Mickey 17 is shaping up to be a must-watch for any sci-fi fan.