World Bicycle Day | Actor Nia Sharma: I’ll pick cycling over driving any day

Aself-proclaimed “fun cyclist to the core”, Nia lives by one simple mantra: “Unless I enjoy what I do, I don’t take it up — and cycling, for me, is like being on a joyride.” Talking about her passion for the sport, she shares, “It’s such a fun activity! I’ve cycled so much over the years because it just refreshes me. It helps build stronger quads, tones your core and legs, and best of all, it can create a whole community of cyclist friends.” Nia’s cycling journey truly picked up speed during the pandemic. “I started because my friends were into it,” she recalls. “We formed a group and would cycle a 30-32 km stretch — to and fro — with my longest ride being 40 km. I bought a cycle back then, and we’d hit the road early in the morning when the streets were empty. Bas chalate jao!” To this day, her cycle remains her go-to for short neighbourhood trips. “Abhi bhi meri cycle mere paas hai, and whenever I need to go nearby, I hop on and ride. I’ll pick cycling over driving any day,” she smiles. Actor Nia Sharma

When it comes to fitness, Nia believes in doing just enough — not overdoing it. “For me, fitness is about looking my finest, staying in shape — that’s the biggest high of my life,” she says, adding that listening to one’s body is key. “I’ve been through phases of heavy gymming, but over time I realised it’s more important to understand your body than to slog it out unnecessarily. A perfect waist and a fit body — that’s what I aim for,” says the actor. And while cycling has given her countless happy memories, it hasn’t been without its bruises. “Falling and tripping — it’s all part of the journey,” she laughs, and adds, “I started at five, with my brother teaching me. I ripped my knees so many times! The worst was when my balancers were removed — I was all over the place, totally bruised.” For Nia, cycling with friends adds another layer of fun: “You get fitness, fun, and memories — all at no extra cost."