World Social Media Day: Tisca Chopra, Amol Parashar and others reveal who they love to stalk online!

Celebrities might be constantly surrounded by glamour, luxury and fans, making them idols for thousands of people, but in their free time, they, much like the rest of us, like to go online and consume social media content. Tisca Chopra, Amol Parashar and other celebrities reveal their favourite social media profiles.

While usually they are at the receiving end of attention, on this World Social Media Day they talk about their favourite social media profile and why they love to stay entertained by them.

Tisca Chopra

Lately I have taken to cooking - I came upon creators Sumit and Priyanka Kapoor and have been stalking them non stop .. through shoot their food so well and it’s so guilt free .. you might see some of their recipes popping up on my page soon.

Amol Parashar

I don’t really stalk anyone, but I genuinely enjoy the content by Melissa Church, whose page is called Bad Science Jokes. They share all things science and tech with a heavy dose of pop culture and comic relief! It helps me keep in touch with my upbringing in science in a humorous way.

Aditya Seal

Snoop Dogg! I think he’s the coolest out there. The guy shares memes all day, does weird things every other day he just ran 200m for the Olympics. A few days ago, he’s dj-ing somewhere, sells his shoes on Instagram, promotes other people and artists too! He’s incredibly talented, incredibly funny and incredibly nice. By the way, he’s the only celebrity who’s dm’s I have ever slid into. I just love Snoop

Gulshan Devaiah

It is Diljit Dosanjh for me !! Because he’s so naturally entertaining on social media and he’s very cool

Pavail Gulati

I love animal videos, so there is this handle called Animal Bolte Hai, where they dub these animals in Hindi, Bihari, Bhojpuri. It’s damn funny, its hilarious.

Akshay Oberoi

For me it’s Imran Khan because I don’t know what he is going to shock the world as next by telling the truth about his life! Jokes apart its been an incredibly inspiring journey but because he is one of my dearest friends, I am almost shocked that he has the ability to tell his inner truth but I love stalking his profile.

Aniruddh Dave

I love to see what Amitabh Bachchan Saheb is up to next. He’s competing with Gen Z, and he’s the most upgraded. He gives energy and motivation. He’s great. I love following this legend! I love his posts, his enthusiasm, his positive attitude, his style, his fashion, and his trends. His captions are the best. I love his X (twitter) account, and his Instagram pics are so cool.

Anushka Ranjan

As of now right now I’m stalking all the contestants from Netflix's Perfect Match shows Instagram profiles to see if they’re still together or if they’ve found someone new. I love trash tv and I get super invested in it

Shubhangi Atre

There are so many! Because I am a curious person. Sadhguru definitely falls in, I also put stories about him. Sadhguru because I believe in spirituality. His insights into life and consciousness inspire me to explore deeper meanings and perspectives. Another one is Tanaya, she is a gynecologist who keeps me updated about women’s health, which is something I find crucial. And another is Malaika Arora for yoga sessions. Because I keep learning and I just want to know new things.