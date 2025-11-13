Yami Gautam on award shows: The way they are functioning, they are themselves saying, ‘Don’t take us seriously'

Yes, you are not seen at parties and award functions as such, but it’s said that the film industry is all about networking at such events...

That must be true. There is no denial about it. But if I don’t connect with that, then how do I work? How do I tell someone that I want this opportunity? I’ll work really hard, identify the right scripts and wait for that opportunity from certain directors to take that chance with me, which is what happened in 2019 with Uri, with Aditya (Dhar, filmmaker and her husband). But socially or in terms of going against my personality, something that doesn’t make me happy, or I feel I’m being asked to do something or fit in a system, if that is the system, that’s not me. That was never me. The only way out was work, slowly and steadily. Then yes, awards. There’s a certain section that may believe (in them), so whatever works for you. But the way award functions have been functioning of late, it’s like they themselves are saying ‘Don’t take us seriously’. And I’m not saying it. The audience is saying it now. That means tomorrow, if someone’s there in my position, they will know that both can coexist. If you believe that (awards) is what makes you happy, go ahead. There's nothing wrong in it. And if you feel that, no, I have my own journey, I want to carve my own path, and it's a different route, but that's what I believe in, then go ahead. Can you still be successful? 100%, yes. So, the idea of new age cinema also goes hand in hand with the new way, the culture that we are inculcating and we see in the industry, which I'm so happy has been received, it's been respected and applauded equally or more than the existing, if there were any norms.



So, a newbie can take a leaf out of your book then, that let me do it the way Yami did?



I really believe that everyone is special and I know that feeling of not feeling that you belong, you know, and yet you want to be here, right? Otherwise, you can go back. There's no problem in that. But you still want to be here and yet you want to do it in some other way. I'm not alone. There are certain actors, certain good actors who believe, who feel the same way.