Yes, Timothée Chalamet’s sister is in The Devil Wears Prada 2, but wait till you see the rest of the cast

The Devil Wears Prada is one of those movies that has generations of ambitious women in a proverbial chokehold. For years, fans have been begging for a sequel, and now that it’s finally happening, the fashion gods seem to be playing for a crowd that has waited so patiently. With a brand new cast, the new Prada project is officially in production with Disney’s 20th Century Studios backing it and a theatrical release date set for May 1, 2026. Timothée Chalamet with sister Pauline; Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly

Who is part of the new dream team?

While the OGs, Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci will be back, there are also a bunch of new faces that may or may not work out for the best. Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak, and Pauline Chalamet (yes, Timothée Chalamet's older sister) are among the new additions. Pauline made her big-screen debut in Judd Apatow’s 2020 comedy The King of Staten Island and later gained recognition for her role in HBO Max’s The Sex Lives of College Girls, which premiered in 2021.

But wait, there’s more! Broadway stars Helen J. Shen, and Conrad Ricamora have also joined the roster, along with comedian Caleb Hearon. And while some fans are curious to see how these fresh faces will fit into the high-stakes world of fashion media, others are wondering if this reboot might be veering off the runway. Furthermore, Deadline has reported that Simone Ashley, best known for her role as the wild Kathani Bridgerton in Bridgerton S2, will be joining the cast along with Kenneth Branagh.

About the sequel

Officially, plot details are being kept under wraps. But the current buzz suggests that Miranda Priestly is still very much ruling Runway, though she's now grappling with the decline of traditional magazine publishing. Meanwhile, Emily Charlton is thriving in the world of luxury advertising, and holding the purse strings Miranda needs to survive.

That said, there is also some speculation on whether the second book in Lauren Weisberger’s series, Revenge Wears Prada: The Devil Returns, might inspire the sequel. In the book, Andy and Emily run a high-end bridal magazine called The Plunge. Andy’s life seems perfect with her dream job and a gorgeous fiancé until her past, and Miranda, come storming back into her carefully curated world.

While the return of the original cast is enough to commit to the movie, the new additions have left many wondering if it was really necessary to change up the whole cast. One thing’s for sure: The creators still know how to stir the pot. Let’s just hope the sequel doesn’t end up being... cerulean chaos.